Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce sales of $66.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $66.30 million. Radware reported sales of $58.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $29.97 on Friday. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

