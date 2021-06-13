Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Announce $7.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.52. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $31.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $32.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $47.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $38.01 on Friday, hitting $1,530.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,153. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,564.81. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 287 shares of company stock valued at $461,390 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

