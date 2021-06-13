Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post sales of $103.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.57 million and the lowest is $102.50 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $74.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $397.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The firm has a market cap of $230.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.85. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

