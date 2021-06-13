Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.10). XOMA reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 2,757.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 65.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.05 and a beta of 0.96. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

