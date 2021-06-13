Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Announce $2.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $2.85. Adobe reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,898. Adobe has a one year low of $395.41 and a one year high of $541.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

