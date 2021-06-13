Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.11 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce $94.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.71 million and the highest is $94.50 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $89.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.63 million to $386.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $403.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $404.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 400.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

