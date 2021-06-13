Zacks: Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce $145.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.34 million. Cree posted sales of $205.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $622.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.51.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

