Zacks: Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report $27.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $25.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $113.87 million, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $115.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

