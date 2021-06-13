Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 569.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.5% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 297,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 935.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 675,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

