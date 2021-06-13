Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the lowest is $340,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.18 million, with estimates ranging from $36.55 million to $87.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

