Zacks: Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report sales of $391.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,793 shares of company stock worth $6,989,050 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.