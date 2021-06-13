Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.42). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.90.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nevro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nevro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

