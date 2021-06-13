Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 345%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

OMI traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,744. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.