Zacks: Analysts Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $23.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $23.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFIE. Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $54.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.36. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

