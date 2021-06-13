Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,699 shares of company stock worth $606,887. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after buying an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after buying an additional 900,302 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,720,000 after buying an additional 537,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after buying an additional 188,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

