Zacks: Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Workhorse Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

