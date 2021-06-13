Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($32.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 45.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 46.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFIB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 279,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

