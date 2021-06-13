Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.42. AGCO reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 554,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,687. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. AGCO has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $158.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.