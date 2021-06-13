Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $63.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

DCT opened at $40.05 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -364.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.34.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,765 shares of company stock worth $7,953,907. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

