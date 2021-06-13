Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,561,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,528,611 shares in the company, valued at $665,913,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $45,832,508 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

