Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $554.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report sales of $554.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $604.10 million and the lowest is $523.00 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $211.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.