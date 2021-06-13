Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

NOA stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $441.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

