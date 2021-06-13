Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce $151.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.40 million and the highest is $156.50 million. Oil States International reported sales of $146.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $609.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $739.79 million, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $815.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Oil States International stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $452.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oil States International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

