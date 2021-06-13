Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.