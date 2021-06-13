Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report $6.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

RAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of RAD opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

