Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.