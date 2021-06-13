Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the first quarter worth about $6,166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StarTek by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in StarTek during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in StarTek by 156.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $318.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.