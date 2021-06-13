Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $99.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.58 million. The Marcus reported sales of $7.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,152.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $455.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.17 million to $466.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $722.17 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $722.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,128 shares of company stock worth $4,389,873. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $7,342,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Marcus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.