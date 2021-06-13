Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. ASGN reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. ASGN has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

