Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 488,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

