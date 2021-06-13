Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 71,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,792. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

