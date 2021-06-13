Zacks: Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Several analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 90,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 495.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 153,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

