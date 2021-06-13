Zacks: Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Generac posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $13.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Generac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $349.18 on Friday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

