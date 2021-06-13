Zacks: Brokerages Expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

GTT opened at $2.54 on Friday. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 328.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 244.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.