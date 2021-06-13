Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will report $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $340,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.18 million, with estimates ranging from $36.55 million to $87.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $706.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.