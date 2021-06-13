Zacks: Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NYSE:MDC opened at $53.93 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after buying an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $390,649,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,128,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after buying an additional 79,651 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.