Zacks: Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,675,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,056. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.