Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.66. Navistar International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 887.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the first quarter worth $224,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 185.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 940,257 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,087,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.43 on Friday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

