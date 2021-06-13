Zacks: Brokerages Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.29). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,074 shares of company stock valued at $867,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter worth $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.