Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $2,430,000. Towle & Co. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $858.65 million, a PE ratio of -58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.46. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.