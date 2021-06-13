Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 70.5% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.74. 59,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,684. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

