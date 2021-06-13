Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.85.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,116 shares of company stock worth $46,024,019 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Zai Lab by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zai Lab by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zai Lab by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.17. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

