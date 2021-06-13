Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0717 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $16.93 million and $53,742.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.85 or 0.00811955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.90 or 0.08087167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084176 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

