Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $508.48 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

