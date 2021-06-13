Zeepin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $484,694.68 and $33,835.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00165375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00187913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.68 or 0.01113334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,877.66 or 1.00269265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.