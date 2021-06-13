Zel Market Capitalization Achieves $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00337729 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00150801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00211982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002785 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003809 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.