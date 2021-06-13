ZelaaPayAE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,514.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $447,835.87 and $34,514.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008662 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000169 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001200 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

