Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $38,970.85 and $208.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00804195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08118264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00084144 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

