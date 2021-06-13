ZENZO Price Tops $0.0568 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.69 million and $162.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00058366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00038773 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00218507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033982 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

