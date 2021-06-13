ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $15.59 million and approximately $2,248.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00789365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.62 or 0.08080105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00084742 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.